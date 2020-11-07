Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.