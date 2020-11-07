Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.80 ($48.00).

Vossloh stock opened at €32.15 ($37.82) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a twelve month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Analyst Recommendations for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

