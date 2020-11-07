Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.60 ($39.53).

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) stock opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1-year high of €57.10 ($67.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $303.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

