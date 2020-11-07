Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.60 ($39.53).

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) alerts:

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) stock opened at €29.90 ($35.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1-year high of €57.10 ($67.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $303.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.