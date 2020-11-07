Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Betterware de Mexico SA de CV in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21. Betterware de Mexico SA de CV has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $37.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

