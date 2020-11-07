BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BG Staffing has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NYSE BGSF opened at $9.15 on Friday. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BG Staffing will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

