BidaskClub Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,796 shares of company stock worth $526,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

