BidaskClub Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.58.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.91. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.