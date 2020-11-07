BidaskClub Lowers TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

