BidaskClub Upgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

