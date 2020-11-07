BidaskClub Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

