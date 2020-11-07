Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) & Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Financial Contrast

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Big 5 Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 7 0 3.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $996.49 million 0.20 $8.44 million $0.41 22.24 Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Big 5 Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods 3.55% 17.49% 4.76% Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats Academy Sports and Outdoors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. As of May 27, 2020, it operated 431 stores. The company also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers via academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

