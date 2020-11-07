Bloom Burton Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) to Accumulate

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$17.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$6.49 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total transaction of C$964,988.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,499,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,438,084.24. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$266,176.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at C$1,969,553.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

