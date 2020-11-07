BMO Capital Markets Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.79.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.67. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

