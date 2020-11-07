BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($51.61).

BNP opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.46. BNP Paribas SA has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

