BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($51.61).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.46.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

