BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($51.61).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.46.

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit