BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($51.61).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.10 and a 200-day moving average of €33.46.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit