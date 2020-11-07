BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNP. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($51.61).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.10 and a 200-day moving average of €33.46.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

