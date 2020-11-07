BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($51.61).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.10 and its 200 day moving average is €33.46. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit