BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($51.61).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.10 and its 200 day moving average is €33.46. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.