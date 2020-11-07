BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 25th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

