Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

BAH opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

