BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.97. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.95%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £310.80 ($406.06).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

