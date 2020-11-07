Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

BRE stock opened at C$13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.84. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE.TO) (TSE:BRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.39 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

