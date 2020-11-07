BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

