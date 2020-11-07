Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

BMY stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of -579.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

