Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.66% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $252,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 751,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,254 shares of company stock worth $40,451,474 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

