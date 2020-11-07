Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $12.19 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $576.46 million, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

