Brokerages Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report earnings of $4.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 359.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

