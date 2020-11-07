Brokerages Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report earnings of $4.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 359.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.
In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
