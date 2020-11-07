Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Edap Tms reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 million, a P/E ratio of 428.93 and a beta of 2.15.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

