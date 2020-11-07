Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $31.36

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $364.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.