Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target at C$14.93

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

IPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

TSE IPL opened at C$11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.