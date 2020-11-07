Brokerages Set Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Target Price at $3.30

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter.

MTNB opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit