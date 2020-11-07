Brokerages Set Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Target Price at $3.30

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter.

MTNB opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.