Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $16.07

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

SONO opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $49,080,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 723,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $7,654,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

