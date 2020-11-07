Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $63.50

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.59 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

