Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,463 shares in the company, valued at $801,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,701 shares of company stock worth $14,430,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.58. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

