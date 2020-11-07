Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $48.50

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
