Brokerages Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $48.50

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

