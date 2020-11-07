Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.45

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$80.45 and last traded at C$60.62, with a volume of 88221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.12.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.05. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -558.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.