Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.45

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$80.45 and last traded at C$60.62, with a volume of 88221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.12.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -558.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

