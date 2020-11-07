BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.