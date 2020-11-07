BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.