Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $21.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE WHD opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cactus by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

