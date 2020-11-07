Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 408.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after buying an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after buying an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after buying an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,027,000 after buying an additional 561,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $436,244.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

