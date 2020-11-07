Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $12,467,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

