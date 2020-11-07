Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.50

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 784091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Several research firms have commented on CXB. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.20 million and a PE ratio of 82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.03.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

