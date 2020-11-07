Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 784091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $923.20 million and a P/E ratio of 82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.02 million. Research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

