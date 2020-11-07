Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.50

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 784091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $923.20 million and a P/E ratio of 82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.03.

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.02 million. Research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

