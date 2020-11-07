Canaccord Genuity Increases Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Price Target to GBX 130

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALFA. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

ALFA opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $408.60 million and a P/E ratio of 27.87.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

