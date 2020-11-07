Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.01

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$158.01 and last traded at C$156.10, with a volume of 182331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$147.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$124.06.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

