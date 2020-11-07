Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPXWF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

