Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.43

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 38254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSFFF. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

