Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

Cardlytics stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 47,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,891.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $161,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,126 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,410 and have sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,075,523. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

