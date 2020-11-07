Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.04 and a beta of 0.51. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $556,605.00. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $161,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 589,391 shares of company stock worth $28,928,244. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

