Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Caterpillar stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

