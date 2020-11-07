CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

CBRE opened at $52.27 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

